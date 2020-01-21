|
Adam W. Cachaza
Inspira Health Vineland Employee
Adam, 56, passed peacefully at his home in Millville on January 14, 2020 after a brief, but hard fought, battle with cancer.
Born July 27, 1963 in Vineland, Adam grew up there and attended Vineland High School. As a teen, he worked the projection room at The Landis Theatre and this would spark his lifetime love of Sci-Fi Fantasy and B Horror movies. His early passions revolved around listening to the classic rock music of Jim Morrison & The Doors, Moody Blues, and Pink Floyd. His interest in lyrical music went hand and hand with his love of writing, which he did as a private hobby throughout his life.
He served in the US Army 1985 to 1987 as a Paratrooper 82nd Airborne and Artillery specialist. After Military Service, Adam was employed at Newcomb Hospital in 1987 originally as an ER night orderly. This is where he met his wife Vickie. He continued to work in the Healthcare Systems SJHS and Inspira Regional Health Vineland as Anesthesia Technician in Surgical Services for 33 years.
With his family, Adam loved family beach outings at Strathmere, spending time in downtown Cape May, and attending the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia. He felt his best role was "Padre" to his daughter Tianna, who he affectionately called "Midge." His enjoyment of the outdoors reflected in his routine summer yard work and frequent visits as a member to the Philadelphia Zoo. An animal lover, he is loved and missed by our many family pets, especially his favorite cat "Mr. Binx." His other hobby included building computers, which he was self-taught. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Millville.
Survived by his wife, Victoria (Pearson) Cachaza and beloved daughter, Tianna Cachaza of Millville; his mother, Lois (Smith) Errickson of Minotola and his late step-father, Emerson "Mickey" Errickson; brother, Thomas Cachaza Jr. and his wife, Kathleen (Becker) Cachaza; niece, Melissa Cachaza of Vineland; sister, Sharon (Cachaza) Lillie of Vineland; sister, Kathryn (Cachaza) Garrison and husband Hal Garrison; nephew, Jason Courter and niece, Jamie Courter of Millville; sister in law, Valerie (Pearson) Lamarro and husband Frank and nephew, Phillip Welcz of Vineland; sister in law, Diana (Pearson) Urdinaran of Millville; niece, Isabella Urdinaran of Florida and nephew, Ricardo Jesse Urdinaran of Texas.
He is predeceased by his father, Thomas Cachaza Sr., and stepmother, Joan Cachaza of Turnersville.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 25th from 3pm to 5pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. in Vineland. He is to be interred privately in Exchange, Pa. at his wife's family historic St. James Episcopal Church in the beautiful mountains of the Susquehanna Valley. Family lovingly request any memorial charity contributions to SJ Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N Delsea Dr Vineland NJ 08360 https://southjerseyregionalanimal or the Inspira Foundation https://www.inspirafoundation.org in his name. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be sent to the family by visiting www.dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020