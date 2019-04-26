|
Adele Capano
Vineland - With incredibly heavy hearts, the Capano family said goodbye to their loving matriarch, Adele (Battestella) Capano, 97, of Vineland. Adele passed away on Wednesday April 24th 2019 surrounded by her family; she went on to join her devoted husband Antonio, Sr. in heaven. Adele was born in Vineland April 20, 1922 to the late Louis and Angelina (Ferretti) Battestella and remained a lifelong resident. While walking through Landis Park one day on the way to Sacred Heart High School she met Antonio Capano Sr. The two were married Sept. 27, 1942. They moved to Arbor Ave., Vineland where they lived with the Capano family until building their "dream home" there in 1966. Adele was a 1940 graduate of Sacred Heart. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a lifelong member of Saint Rose of Lima Church in Newfield and she was also a member of the North Vineland Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, both her and her late husbands' lives were dedicated to the safety of others. Employed by Kimble Glass she constantly exceeded quota to "make bonus" which afforded the family's vacations. She was also employed at Sears & Roebuck. During her 80's she was a volunteer for Saint Rose Bingo as well as Twice Loved Treasures. She loved crossword puzzles, "scratchies" lottery tickets and her family. Adele is survived by her children, Karen (Capano) Cifaloglio and twin sons Anthony Capano Jr (Gina) and Philip Capano (Pam); five loving grandchildren, Michael Cifaloglio Jr (Courtney), Mark Cifaloglio (Elizabeth), Lindsay McCafferty (Will), Tina Capano-Lee (Jon), and Ashlee Capano (Dan); and four great grandchildren Amber and Anthony Cifaloglio, Luke McCafferty, and Angelina Lee and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life and hero Antonio Capano Sr; son in law Michael Cifaloglio Sr. and her siblings, Robert and Gordon Ferretti, Anne Errickson, Louis Battestella and Rita Smaniotto. Funeral home visitations will be held on Sunday evening from 7pm to 9pm and again on Monday morning from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service beginning at 10am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Adele may be made to: Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship Fund , C/O Vineland Fire Headquarters, 110 N. Fourth Street Vineland NJ 08360 or South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
"They don't make em' like you anymore" -Mark Cifaloglio
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019