Adele (Hines) Chambers
Millville - Adele G. (Hines) Chambers, age 71 of Millville, passed away Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She had been living with her daughter Mary for the past year.
Born in Vineland to the late William Henry Hines Sr. and Adelaide (Daly), she lived most of her life in Millville. She spent the last 20 years living in Florida, before moving back to Millville in 2018.
For many years, Adele worked as a cook for many establishments in the area and in Florida. She also worked in many cafeterias, including Silver Run School in Millville.
Adele was a member of The Parish of All Saints in Millville. She was also a member of the Millville Moose Lodge - Chapter 2196, and the American Legion Unit 358, Amvets Auxiliary Post 15, and a life member of the VFW, all in Ft. Pierce, FL.
She enjoyed billiards, where she received numerous trophies over the years, and cooking.
Adele will be sadly missed by her children, Robert Hines (Jody) of Vineland, Joseph Miller (Rebecca) of TN, Mary Elizabeth Vallozzi (Philip) of Millville, and William Miller of FL; her siblings, Regina Pettit (Joe) of Millville, John Hines (Judy) of Cedarville, Mary Shropshire (Robert) of FL, Elizabeth Nicholas (Bill) of Millville, and Virginia Hines of TN; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2003; and her siblings, Cecilia Caregnato, William Hines Jr., Patrick Hines and Byron Hines.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Adele Chambers may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 15, 2019