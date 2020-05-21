|
|
Adelina Campisi
Vineland - Adelina (Berti) Campisi, 81, of Vineland passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. Adelina was born in Ostra, Italy to the late Nicola and Maria Berti. Adelina came to America with her family in 1958, and worked in the clothing industry as a sewing machine operator until her retirement. Her greatest joy in life was being a mom to her daughter, Margaret, and a Nonna to her grandchildren, Nicholas, Patrick and Grace. She was a giver of herself, always taking care of everyone who ever needed her. She absolutely LOVED children and was "Mamma" and "Nonna" to many throughout the years. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and was well-known for her beautiful roses and amazing tomatoes. Every year she made hundreds of jars of tomatoes that she more than willingly shared with everyone. She was a truly loving and selfless woman. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Pantaleone Campisi; daughter Margaret Crowell and son-in-law Matthew; grandchildren Patrick (Caitlin), and Grace Hartman; granddaughter-in-law Jessie; four step-grandchildren Cecil, Zachary, Andrew & Adam Crowell, four great-grandchildren Zachary, Lucas, Adelina and Amelia Hartman; brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Judy Berti; sister and brother-in-law Pina and Billy Dyer, and many nieces & nephews both here and in Italy. Adelina was predeceased by parents Nicola & Maria Berti and most recently her grandson, Nicholas Ray Hartman. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private for the immediate family.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020