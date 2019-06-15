Services
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
601 W Main St
Millville, NJ
View Map
Millville - Adrian Ashfield, VP of Engineering for Wheaton Industries in the 1980s, has died at the age of 85. He designed and built the Millville, NJ glass tableware plant in 8 months, helping contractors visualize the job with scale engineering models.

His career began at RAE Farnborough, then Decca Research Labs in England where in 1960 he designed the Type 4000 120 inch/second computer tape transport, which still holds the worlds' record for fastest braking system. He also invented the basic idea of a card combining the key and user's identity in February 1962, and was granted UK Patent 959,713 for "Access Controller" assigned to WS Atkins & Partners: the key history of the ATM. He was invited by Anchor Hocking to emigrate to the US in 1978 by way of Canada, where he headed engineering for Domglas from 1969.

Ashfield Associates consulted in the glass industry and provided surveys and studies for OECD and the World Bank after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He advised in USA and around the world, in Jordan, Russia, Malaysia, Jamaica, Trinidad, Poland, and Czech Republic. In later years, he wrote for technical journals and forums on furnace design, cleaning up Nuclear Waste at Hanford, digital photography, ink-jet printing, and LENR.

Inurnment Tuesday, June 18th, 11:00 am at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 601 W Main St, Millville, NJ 08332.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to one's would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 15, 2019
