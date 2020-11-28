1/1
Agelia Quijoy Canete
Agelia Quijoy Canete

Vineland - Agelia Quijoy Canete, 59, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Inspira Hospital in Vineland, New Jersey.

Agelia was born in Cebu, Philippines to Rudolfo and Zosima Quijoy on August 8, 1961. She went to high school at Saint Joseph's Academy and graduated in 1978. She went to earn a degree in Bachelor of Science in Commerce Major in Accounting from University of San Carlos and graduated in 1982. She married Victor Canete on June 9, 1984 and raised three loving daughters. She worked at COMAR LLC. for 10 years. She was a member of the Daughters of Mary Immaculate. She enjoyed baking, cooking, travelling and spending time with her family. She was dedicated to giving selflessly to anyone in need.

The viewing, limited to immediate family, will be held at De Marco-Luisi Funeral Home in Vineland on December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Funeral service and burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Fr. Joel Arciga-Camarillo of Divine Mercy Parish officiating.

Agelia is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolfo and Zosima; and her sister Joie Quijoy. She is survived by her husband, Victor, three daughters, Shyrell and her husband Edmir, their children, Liam, Layne and Laylah, Yvon and her Fiancé Mehdi, Vina and her husband Jeff.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
