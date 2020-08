Albert AppelElmer - Albert Appel, 98, of Elmer, New Jersey, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11am in Alliance Cemetery, Norma, New Jersey. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com