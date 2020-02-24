|
|
Albert E. Kennedy Jr.
Millville - Albert E. "Chuggie" Kennedy Jr. of Millville, passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 in Christiana Hospital with his family by his side. He had been in declining health for the past 17 months. He was 72 years old.
Born in Bridgeton he was the son of the late Albert E. Sr. and Margaret (nee Simpkins) Kennedy and the husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Plocher) Kennedy. He had been a lifelong resident.
Chuggie as he was known, had worked several jobs during his life but was last employed as a Supervisor with Clement Pappas. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Viet Nam War. He was a longtime member of the Meade Woodward Post 1795 VFW in Bridgeton, and he enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his children Albert Kennedy III and his wife Peggy, Teresa Golembski and her husband Scott, Brittany Snodgrass, and Sherry Snodgrass, two stepchildren Elizabeth and Gilbert Messer, a sister Valerie Hoffman, a brother Joseph Kennedy, four grandchildren Kaitlyn Renzi, Jared Golembski, Tara Messer, Charles Messer, and many other relatives. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers Edward Paul Kennedy and James Hoffman.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal of the cremains with military honors on Thursday February27, 2020 at 11:00am in Laurel Lawn Cemetery, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020