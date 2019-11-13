Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
Vineland - Albert Lilla, 85, of Vineland, passed away on November 8, 2019 after a very courageous battle with cancer while under the care of his family and Angelic Hospice. Albert was born and raised in Vineland to the late Joseph and Essie (Rasconi) Lilla. Albert graduated from Vineland High School in 1953. After graduating he served with the US Army during peace time in Germany where he was a tank mechanic. After an honorable discharge Albert returned home and began working as a truck mechanic for Horner Mack for eight years and then he worked for 32 years at National Freight. Albert and his wife Margaret enjoyed country music, tending to their garden and going to the horse races together at various race tracks. Albert is survived by his brothers-in-law, Patrick and Jack Newton; sister-in-law Eleanor Capabianco and her husband Frank and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (Newton) Lilla and his son, Raymond Lilla. A graveside service and burial was held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm from Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E Walnut Rd, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
