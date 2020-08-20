Albert Loetell
Pittsgrove Township - Albert S. Loetell, 92, of Pittsgrove Township, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning August 18, 2020.
The husband of Phyllis L. Loetell (nee Hayek), he was born in Newark and was the son of the late Albert and Annette L. Loetell (nee Sappington). He graduated from City College High School in Baltimore, MD and later earned a B.S. in engineering from Rutgers University.
Mr. Loetell served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was later recalled to serve during the Korean War. During World War II, he served as China Marine. He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Seargent.
He was a founding member of the Centerton Fire Department in Pittsgrove Township. He was a certified Firearm's Safety Instructor, a member of the China Marine Association and the American Legion.
He was an avid history buff, especially the Civil War. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, music and outdoor sports.
Mr. Loetell worked as an industrial engineer for Wheaton Plastics in Mays Landing until his retirement. During his younger years he had worked for the Forestry Service in Idaho.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, he is survived by his children, Linda, Debra, Carleton (Beatrice), grandchildren, Mickey (Tatiana), Gregory, Cody (Shelby) and Janie (Patrick) and great grandchildren, Tennyson and Venture.
Funeral services will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
The interment will take place at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery in Hopewell Township with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of ones own choice.
Written condolences may be offered to the family via the funeral home website, freitagfuneralhome.com
