|
|
Albert "Al" Martha
Albert "Al" Martha (77) passed away on February 27, 2020 one day short of his 78th birthday, surrounded by his loving family. Albert was born in Hungary in 1942 and immigrated to the United States when he was 7 years old. Albert graduated from Vineland High School in 1960. After graduation, he attended the University of Oklahoma where he played football. After marrying his wife Marie he owned and operated his own restaurant equipment business for over 50 years, where he helped many businesses and communities, and forged lifelong friends and associates. Albert was a kind, caring, and hard-working person, with a wonderful sense of humor who enjoyed spending time with his family. Albert was an accomplished accordion player, and an excellent checkers player (who never needed to move his back row). Albert was pre-deceased by his parents. Albert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie(Mitzi), his 8 children; Jamie (Michelle), Bobby (Tara), Lisa (John), Richie, Cathy, Tommy (Tom), Susie, and Linda (Jeff). Albert also had a deep love and special relationship with his 9 grandchildren; April, Jessica, Madison, Amanda, Jamie, Nicholas, Kara, Gavin, and Layla. He also loved all his pets. He will truly be missed by those who knew him the best, and his spirit will always remain in the hearts of his wife, children, grandchildren, and loved ones. As per Albert's wishes a private family service will be held. In Albert's words, "my ticket is punched"...
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020