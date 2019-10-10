|
Albert S. Parr Jr.
Millville - Albert S. Parr Jr., 80 of Millville, passed away on Wednesday after an extended illness at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland, NJ. Born in Millville, Albert was a lifelong area resident.
Albert served in the United States Air Force from January 15, 1959 until November 14, 1962. After serving his country, he worked for Armstrong Cork/ Kerr Glass as a machine operator for over 38 years in the "hot end". After the plant closed, Albert then worked for Durand manufacturing, for 5 years as an operator in the "hot end".
Albert was a member of the American Legion Nabb-Leslie Post #82. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and listening to music, especially the "oldies".
Albert is survived by: wife, Ann; sons, James Parr (Alan), Thomas Parr (Holly); daughter, Terry Parr; brother, Lewis Fralick (Candy); sister Susan Ross; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday (10/14) at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019