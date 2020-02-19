Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Albert WeberSr

Albert Weber,Sr

Vineland - Albert J. "Sarge" Weber, Sr., 87, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday morning February 18, 2020 at home. Mr. Weber was born in Galloway Twp and was a resident of Vineland. He was the son of the late Anthony Ippolito and Bernice (Brown). He was predeceased by his wife Lucille M. (Biondi), daughter Barbara J. Compotaro, son in law Serge Scholl and brother Jerry Weber. Sarge was employed as a truck driver for Seabrook Farms and an armor for the State of NJ for many years. He was a U.S. Korean Army Veteran proudly serving his country from 1952 to 1954. Sarge was a long time member of the Moose Lodge and the Korean War Veterans Association. He enjoying camping and dancing to country music.

He is survived by his son Albert J. Weber, Jr. & wife Joan, daughter Valerie Scholl, grandchildren Steven Scholl, Anna Fauver, Christopher Weber, Angela Gonzalez, Pamela Ledgerwood, Stacey Eubanks, 10 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sister Patricia Amerman.

Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the

Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association at www.kwva.us.

To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
