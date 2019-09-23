|
Alberta Crawford
Millville - Alberta Gale Crawford, 80 of Millville, died on Saturday (9/21) at home surrounded by family, after an extended illness. Born in Lakewood, NJ she had been a lifelong area resident.
Alberta was a homemaker, and she loved to spend time with her family. She was a member of the Millville Church of the Nazarene. Alberta also was a member of the Garden State 50's Car Club, and the Red Hatters. She loved listening to Elvis, going to the casino's, playing bingo, and going to yard sales.
She is survived by: sons, Bobbie G. Crawford Jr. (Sue), and Blaine Crawford (Michelle); daughters, Susan Roig (Freddy), and Lisa Woolf (Lorence); brothers, Lewis Gale (Beverly) and Charles Gale (Tina), and Floyd Gale; sisters, Gloria Harris, Susan Saul, Linda Harris, Fern Gandy, Lila Smith (Donnie), Sunny Lou Aguirre); 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; friend of 75 years, Mary Ellen Hyson. Alberta was pre-deceased by: mother, Bessie Pangburn; father, Lewis Gale Jr.; grand daughter, Nicole Woolf; sisters, Hazel Strozyk, Beckie LaBlanc, and Leona Baggett; step mother, Isla Gale; step father, Samuel Tomlin Jr.
Services will be held on Thursday at 11am in the Millville Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the church on Thursday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 23, 2019