|
|
Dr. Alberta Johnson
Bridgeton - Dr. Alberta Johnson, 93, of Bridgeton, transitioned on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Spring, TX. Born in Newark, she was raised in Egg Harbor City.
Dr. Johnson was the founder and retired Pastor of St. James Bible Deliverance Church, Egg Harbor.
Surviving are her three children, Bertha "Peachie" Bedford of Millville, Patti Bell (Arthur) of Spring, TX, and Earl Johnson (Lotty) of Galloway; three grandchildren, including her granddaughter, Apostle Robbin B. Hargrove (John, III) of Northfield; 4 great grandchildren; her sister, Estella Feagins of Hammonton; her brother, Daniel Smith (Evalee) of Egg Harbor; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her church family.
A viewing will be held from 6PM until 8PM Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Embassy: St. James Bible Deliverance Church, 1406 Dahlia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, and again on Saturday morning from 9AM until 11AM at the church, where Homegoing Services will be conducted at 11AM. Interment will follow in the family plot at Gouldtown Cemetery, Bridgeton. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, where condolences may be left at www.covingtonfh.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 17, 2019