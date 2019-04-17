Services
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Embassy: St. James Bible Deliverance Church
1406 Dahlia Avenue
Egg Harbor City, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Embassy: St. James Bible Deliverance Church
1406 Dahlia Avenue
Egg Harbor City, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
The Embassy: St. James Bible Deliverance Church
1406 Dahlia Avenue
Egg Harbor City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Alberta Johnson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Alberta Johnson Obituary
Dr. Alberta Johnson

Bridgeton - Dr. Alberta Johnson, 93, of Bridgeton, transitioned on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Spring, TX. Born in Newark, she was raised in Egg Harbor City.

Dr. Johnson was the founder and retired Pastor of St. James Bible Deliverance Church, Egg Harbor.

Surviving are her three children, Bertha "Peachie" Bedford of Millville, Patti Bell (Arthur) of Spring, TX, and Earl Johnson (Lotty) of Galloway; three grandchildren, including her granddaughter, Apostle Robbin B. Hargrove (John, III) of Northfield; 4 great grandchildren; her sister, Estella Feagins of Hammonton; her brother, Daniel Smith (Evalee) of Egg Harbor; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her church family.

A viewing will be held from 6PM until 8PM Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Embassy: St. James Bible Deliverance Church, 1406 Dahlia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, and again on Saturday morning from 9AM until 11AM at the church, where Homegoing Services will be conducted at 11AM. Interment will follow in the family plot at Gouldtown Cemetery, Bridgeton. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, where condolences may be left at www.covingtonfh.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now