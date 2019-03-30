Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Wydra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Wydra

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexander Wydra Obituary
Alexander Wydra

- - It is with great sadness that the family of Alexander Wydra announces his unexpected passing after a brief struggle with illness, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 44.

Alex was a beautiful person with a heart of gold. His kind and caring nature always put the needs of others before himself. His kindness extended to all animals, but he was extremely fond of dogs; especially his dachshund, Jackson. He had a far-reaching love of music which carried him through every day of his life. One of his greatest memories was when he attended a Tom Petty concert. Alex also had a love of food, primarily pasta dishes. He appreciated eating out with family and friends, as well as a home-cooked meal. Alex always looked forward to the holidays throughout the year. He loved decorating the tree at Christmas and dressing up at Halloween. Additionally, he enjoyed shopping, particularly at flea markets.

Alex will always be remembered by his mother, Tania Cassidy; his step-father of forty-one years, Dan R. Cassidy; his brother, Dan R. Cassidy Jr.; his cousin, Joseph Ptak and wife Debbie along with their two children; his cousin, John Ptak; plus additional aunts, an uncle and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm, with a short memorial service at 7:30 pm, at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now