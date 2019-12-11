|
Alexandra "Sandy" Pastore Procopio
Vineland - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alexandra "Sandy" Pastore Procopio, 55, of Vineland, NJ, whom passed away suddenly in a tragic automobile accident on December 8, 2019 in Vineland.
Sandy was born in Vineland, to Dr. John and Elisabeth (Delteil) Pastore on April 10, 1964. Her elementary years were at Ellison School, the family then moved to Upper Deerfield where she graduated from Cumberland Regional High School in 1982. Sandy then went on to attend and graduated from Harcum Jr. College. After college, she worked at her father's medical practice until his retirement. Sandy then became a highly successful Realtor. She was presently employed by Keller Williams Realty Cumberland County, NJ and has earned the State of NJ Circle of Excellence Award 3 times.
Sandy cherished "Lexi", her West Highland Terrier whom she loved and cherished. She loved her family and friends and also enjoyed traveling, spending her summers in Sea Isle City, going to the beach, boating, biking and spending time with her special friends. We will always remember her contagious laughter and smile. Sandy loved shopping and was quite fashionable and classy just like her beautiful mother and very best friend, whom passed away in 2000.
She will be sadly missed by her father, Dr. John J. Pastore; her brothers, John and wife Francy of Collingswood, Mark and his wife Maxine of Richland; her nephew, Mark and his wife Simone of Philadelphia and niece, Marisa and her husband Jarret of Orlando and many other family members and special friends she held dear to her heart. Last but not least, her beautiful Lexi.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elisabeth Delteil Pastore.
Family and friends will be received on Friday evening from 6pm to 9pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland and again on Saturday morning at St. Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland from 9am to 10:45am followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am. Sandy will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019