Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexus Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexus Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexus Taylor Obituary
Alexus Taylor

Millville - Alexus Rene Taylor, age 21 of Millville, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2019.

Alexus had a smile that would brighten your day, hugs that would warm your heart, a kind heart, and she loved animals. On the field, she was a phenomenal soccer player and off the field she was a great big sister. She enjoyed fishing, caring for children, and hanging out with family and friends.

Alexus is survived by her family who will miss her dearly, her parents, Kimberly and Lance Taylor; her siblings, Madison, Lance, and Jonathan; her grandparents, Jeannie Marcus and husband Kevin, Richard Figarole and wife Polly, Laura Hayes and husband Peter, Terry Taylor, Sr., and Debbie Tomasso.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday evening from 5 PM to 8 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main Street, Millville. There will be a funeral service 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Alexus' memory to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now