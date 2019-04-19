|
Alexus Taylor
Millville - Alexus Rene Taylor, age 21 of Millville, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2019.
Alexus had a smile that would brighten your day, hugs that would warm your heart, a kind heart, and she loved animals. On the field, she was a phenomenal soccer player and off the field she was a great big sister. She enjoyed fishing, caring for children, and hanging out with family and friends.
Alexus is survived by her family who will miss her dearly, her parents, Kimberly and Lance Taylor; her siblings, Madison, Lance, and Jonathan; her grandparents, Jeannie Marcus and husband Kevin, Richard Figarole and wife Polly, Laura Hayes and husband Peter, Terry Taylor, Sr., and Debbie Tomasso.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday evening from 5 PM to 8 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main Street, Millville. There will be a funeral service 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Alexus' memory to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360.
