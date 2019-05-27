|
Alfonso Torres
Vineland - Alfonso Torres, 89, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Alfonso was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on August 14, 1929 to the late Regino Torres and Joaquina Rivera.
Alfonso loved working in his vegetable garden, playing his guitar, singing, watching wrestling and Sunday dinners with the family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ramona Perez-Torres; his children, Susan Gonzalez (Kenny), Lillian Santiago (Edwin), Sonia Rodriguez, David Rosa (Betsy), Evelyn Rosa (Art), Arturo Rosa and Angelo Galarza (Kathy); nine grandchildren, Margie, Robert, Christina, Tamara, David M., Tara, Lexi, Nicholas and William; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Buenaventura; two brothers, Francisco and Longino and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Magaly, Liz, and Marie for their kind help, the staff at Southern Oncology, and Kerri and Diana of Holy Redeemer Hospice. Your compassion for our father meant the world to us.
Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8pm and again on Wednesday from 10-11am followed by a funeral service at 11am officiated by the Rev. Robert Gonzalez at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Alfonso will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 27, 2019