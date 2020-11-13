1/1
Alfred Scott Austin
Alfred Scott Austin

Vineland - Alfred Scott Austin, age 44 of Vineland, passed away Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He had been in declining health for the past seven months.

Born and raised in Vineland to Alfred C. and Virginia K. (Stratton) Austin, he was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1994.

For many years, Scott worked as an LPN for many area hospitals until he became disabled.

He found a love for cooking, and he enjoyed taking cruises with Jamie. He especially loved spending time with the family dog, Junebug.

Scott will be sadly missed by his parents, Alfred and Virginia Austin of Millville; his son Tyler Blaise Austin of Millville; his brother Robert Heller of Bordentown; his sister-in-law Bonnie Heller; his fiancée Jamie Kostok and her daughter Alana; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and two nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with Scott's service beginning at 10:45 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In Scott's memory, his family requests memorial donations to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Alfred Scott Austin may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
