|
|
Alfred Vendrasco Jr
Vineland - Alfred "Fred" Vendrasco Jr, 80, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, April 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was a lifelong resident of Vineland. He was born on February 14, 1939 to the late Fred, Sr and Anna (Carpani) Vendrasco. Fred was a graduate of Vineland High School and was a self employed vegetable farmer for 58 years, prior to that he was a school bus driver for the city of Vineland for 15 years. Fred was a member of The Vineland Produce Auction, The Landisville Fruit Growers Association, and The South Jersey Produce in East Vineland. He was also a member of Christ The Good Shephard Parish (St. Isidore's Church). Fred truly enjoyed being around family and friends reminiscing about the years passed, and loved being outside working in his yard after his retirement. He took pride in his family and friends accomplishments and enjoyed talking to everyone. He enjoyed making with love and pride, his "famous sausage and salami". He will be missed deeply by his loving family, his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Coccaro) Vendrasco; son Bryan Vendrasco; daughter and son in law, Brenda and Scott Keller, Sr.; his pride and joy, grandson Scotty, Jr and wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by sisters and brother in laws, Esther & Frank Bergamo and Marie & Paul Lucchesi. Special thanks to Bayada Inspira Hospice especially Michelle and Janey for their excellent care given to Fred and our family. A funeral home visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Wednesday morning from 9am to 10:15am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of Fred be made to: Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361-6598. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 22, 2019