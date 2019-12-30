|
Alice E. Harris
Vineland - Alice E. Harris (nee Berry), 84, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Sunday morning December 29, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Alice was born & raised in New York City where she was a longtime resident prior to moving to S. Jersey in 1969. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Harris, Sr. and the mother of the late Joseph Parisi, Vito Parisi, Jr. & Philomena Spinelli & sister Barbara Rotonda.
Before retiring, Alice was employed as a glassworker at the Wheaton Glass Co in Millville where she was employed in the packing department. She had previously been employed by the A&P Market. She enjoyed being a fulltime mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed the time spent with Ivianna her great granddaughter. They enjoyed being together at Spring Oaks doing activities.
She is survived by 4 daughters including Tina & her husband Ralph Bickerdyke, Theresa & her husband Steve Duca, Pam & her husband Bob Hilliard, Ella Mae & her husband John Rossi. 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild, 1 sister; Rose Topliss. As well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday January 3, 2020 from 10:30 to 12:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/alice-harris. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019