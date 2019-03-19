|
|
Alice Fellenbaum
Landisville - Alice (Goffredi) Fellenbaum, 87, of Landisville, passed away at Inspira Medical Center on March 16, 2019. Alice was born in Vineland to the late Americo John and Lucy (Zorzi) Goffredi of Landisville New Jersey. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1949 and then obtained a Bachelor degree in Education from Glassboro State Teaching College, now Rowen University in 1953. Alice enjoyed a 36-year career with the Buena Regional School District, with the majority of her time spent at Cleary Middle School in Minotola. She continued to share her love of teaching with Art Goes To School programs in New Jersey once she retired. She participated in the local chapter of Red Hats Woman's Organization. She and her husband Charles shared a love for the Buena Regional High School Ladies Softball Teams. They also enjoyed sponsoring late model dirt track cars for the Forsyth Racing Team. In addition, Alice had a great love for theater and fine art presentations as well as travelling extensively both in the US and abroad. Destinations like Egypt, London, Paris, Rome and Venice were some of her most treasured memories. Alice is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Charles L. Fellenbaum; her daughter Kimberly (Fellenbaum) Kalla and son in law Mark A. Kalla; her granddogs Estee and Kya and numerous cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral home visitations will be held on Wednesday evening, March 20th from 6pm to 8pm and again on Thursday morning from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service officiated by Pastor David Montanya at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.At the family's request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Alice be made to: Buena EMS, 616 Central Avenue, Minotola, NJ 08341. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 19, 2019