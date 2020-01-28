|
Vineland - Alice (Kaiser) Warech, 82, of Vineland, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born in Hamburg, Germany to the late Grete (Stoppelman) and Gustav Kaiser on November 24, 1937. Alice and her parents emigrated to the United States in 1938, seeking refuge from the persecution of Jews under the Nazi regime. Raised on a poultry farm in Vineland, Alice earned a B.A. in Elementary Education from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). Shortly after graduation, Alice married the love of her life, Paul Warech, in 1960. The couple settled first in Carmel and then Vineland, where they continued to live while raising their three children, Michael, Gary, and Diane. Alice became a teacher in the Vineland public school system for 30 years before retiring in 2003. A member of Beth Israel Congregation, Alice was active in her hometown, school and community throughout her lifetime. Her final years were spent at the Lester Senior Living Center in Whippany, NJ. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Alice's greatest joy was to spend time with her family, especially during holidays. She was an avid reader and loved the Jersey Shore. Nothing brought Alice more happiness than being a grandmother and creating memories with her five precious boys. Alice is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Paul; her three children, Michael, Gary, and Diane; daughters-in-law Susanne Reilly and Tracey Roberts; and her five grandchildren, Travis, Jacob, Jesse, Zachary, and Max; her sister Ruth and brother-in-law Stanley Rosenblum; and many loving relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Alice during her last days. Shiva will be observed at the home of Ruth and Stanley Rosenblum on Thursday evening at 5pm, 11 Cameron Court, Monroe Township, NJ. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery,380 Morias Avenue Carmel, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Alice may be made to: Adath Shalom Synagogue 841 Mountain Way, Morris Plains, NJ 07950. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
