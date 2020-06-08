Alicia M. Hendrickson
Millville - Alicia M. (Ritter) Hendrickson, age 84 of Millville, passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
She was born in Camden to the late John R. and Thelma (Doughty) Ritter Sr., and she attended Hatch Junior High School. She lived in Milmay for 15 years, before settling in Cumberland in 1974.
Alicia worked as a Sales Associate for Sears and Roebuck Co. in Vineland for 17 years, and then for Maniero's Appliances in Vineland for 15 years. She was also a homemaker.
Alicia was a member of the South Jersey Horseman's Association, where she served as Vice President from 1971 to 1973. She also co-owned the Fox Hollow Farm in Milmay.
She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and her horses.
Alicia is survived by her son Salvatore A. Rosa Jr. and wife Anna of Millville; her daughter Barbara (Rosa) Trueland and husband Jim of Clayton; one brother John R. Ritter Jr. of Durango, CO; one sister Barbara (Ritter) Hillman of Logan Twp.; three grandchildren, Daniel Franceschini and wife Veronica of Vineland, Salvatore Rosa III and Nicholas Rosa, both of Millville, two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard F. Hendrickson in 2019; and one sister Margaret Ritter.
A Memorial Service will be held in the near future, with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
The family requests memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Alicia Hendrickson may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.