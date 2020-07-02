Allan V. BernardiniOcean City - Allan V. Bernardini, 58, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 1, 2020 at the Shore Memorial Hospital.Born in Atlantic City, Allan attended Vineland High School and graduated in 1980. He went on to earn a degree in political science from Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, where he graduated in 1985. He worked by his husband's side as co-owner and hospital administrator for Beach Buddies Animal Hospital in Marmora for nearly thirteen years. He was an aficionado of all things classic including antique furniture, music, film, and automobiles. A gentleman of unparalleled generosity of spirit, Allan enjoyed vacationing in Florida with family and friends providing countless memories that will sustain all in their sudden loss.For his family and friends, all will remember Allan in different ways: through precious moments with him and Matthew and in the precious moments one on one with Allan. His legacy will live on with the friendships he nurtured over the years.Allan is survived by his husband of twenty-eight years, Dr. Matthew Hamilton of Ocean City. In addition, he is survived by his parents, V. Allan Bernardini and Patricia (Bowman) Bernardini of Vineland; his sister, Donna Martinelli and her husband, Stephen of Petersburg and their daughters, his nieces, Madeleine and Olivia Martinelli. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marino and Delia (Cobianchi) Bernardini and his maternal grandparents, Elmer and Geraldine (Van Steyn) Bowman.Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID 19 Pandemic, funeral services will take place privately.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the local animal shelter of the donor's choice OR Catholic Charities, 1845 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ 08103.Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at