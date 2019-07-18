Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Finch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Finch


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Finch Obituary
Allen Finch

Buena - Allen B. Finch, 88, of Buena, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening July 16, 2019, in the Inspira Medical Center Vineland after a brief illness. Mr. Finch was born & raised in South Vineland where he was a longtime resident prior to moving to Buena. He was the son of the late Ruth F. (Fisler) & John B. Finch.

Before retiring in 1989, Allen was employed as a glass worker at Bellco Glass Co. He had previously been employed at Kimble & Prince Lumber Yard, Colonial Boats, Joe Polhamus builder and Venice Maid. He was a member of the Newfield U.M. Church and was a longtime previous member of the South Vineland U.M. Church. Allen enjoyed volunteering with Boys Scouts which he enjoyed for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 yrs.; Mildred "Millie" Finch (nee Marquard),

Daughter & son in-law; Debbie & Brian Ewan,

2 grandchildren; Jake & Jenna.

Sister; Beverly J. Anderson.

Brother; Donald L. Finch

As well as many nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30pm and Saturday from 9-10:00am at the Pancoast funeral home 676 so main rd Vineland where his funeral service will be conducted at 10:00am on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Cedar Green Cemetery, Clayton, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Newfield United Methodist Church.

To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now