Allen Finch
Buena - Allen B. Finch, 88, of Buena, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening July 16, 2019, in the Inspira Medical Center Vineland after a brief illness. Mr. Finch was born & raised in South Vineland where he was a longtime resident prior to moving to Buena. He was the son of the late Ruth F. (Fisler) & John B. Finch.
Before retiring in 1989, Allen was employed as a glass worker at Bellco Glass Co. He had previously been employed at Kimble & Prince Lumber Yard, Colonial Boats, Joe Polhamus builder and Venice Maid. He was a member of the Newfield U.M. Church and was a longtime previous member of the South Vineland U.M. Church. Allen enjoyed volunteering with Boys Scouts which he enjoyed for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 yrs.; Mildred "Millie" Finch (nee Marquard),
Daughter & son in-law; Debbie & Brian Ewan,
2 grandchildren; Jake & Jenna.
Sister; Beverly J. Anderson.
Brother; Donald L. Finch
As well as many nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30pm and Saturday from 9-10:00am at the Pancoast funeral home 676 so main rd Vineland where his funeral service will be conducted at 10:00am on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Cedar Green Cemetery, Clayton, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Newfield United Methodist Church.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 18, 2019