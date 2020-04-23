|
Alois "Lou" Albert Lechner
Vineland - Alois (Lou) Albert Lechner, 99, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a brief illness. Lou was born and raised in Vineland and a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Alois P. Lechner and Martha (Blaue) Lechner. He was also predeceased by his wife of 73 years Rosetta Lechner and his sisters, Myrtle Sacco, Edna Luertzing, Viola Musto and Alice Johnsen.
Lou was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and devoted to his entire family. Lou was a glass blower by trade and retired from of Ace Glass, Inc., in 1985 after 53 years of service. Lou was an avid rabbit hunter in his younger days, wine maker and revived his passion for raising and racing homing pigeons during retirement. Lou was a lifelong member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Lou is survived by daughter; Marcia (Frank) Poloff, two sons; Alois P. (Vicki) Lechner II, Kenneth (Karen) Lechner, eight grandchildren; Emily Poloff, Jonathan (Erica) Poloff, Jeremy Lechner, Kyle (Louisa) Lechner, Kourtney (Matt) Johnson, Korey, Kasey & Kassidy Lechner and three great grandchildren; Nathan, Amelia and Bridget Poloff. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a cousin Henry Blane.
Funeral services will be performed by Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ with burial at Siloam Cemetery. A private graveside services will be for immediate family members only and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020