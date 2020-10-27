Alvaro "Varo" Montero
Alvaro "Varo" Montero was born one of 15 children in Utuado, P.R. on February 19, 1931 and passed peacefully in the arms of the Lord on October 26, 2020.
He was a long time resident of Vineland and retired from Dougherty Brothers.
He was a kind, loving father to Carmen, Carlos, Alvaro, Ana and Maribel Montero and 19 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He loved playing "cuatro" guitar and spending time with his family who he adored. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all who loved and cared for him.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11am to 12pm, followed by funeral services at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
