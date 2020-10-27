1/1
Alvaro "Varo" Montero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvaro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvaro "Varo" Montero

Alvaro "Varo" Montero was born one of 15 children in Utuado, P.R. on February 19, 1931 and passed peacefully in the arms of the Lord on October 26, 2020.

He was a long time resident of Vineland and retired from Dougherty Brothers.

He was a kind, loving father to Carmen, Carlos, Alvaro, Ana and Maribel Montero and 19 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He loved playing "cuatro" guitar and spending time with his family who he adored. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all who loved and cared for him.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11am to 12pm, followed by funeral services at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved