|
|
Alvin E. Laster
Bridgeton - Alvin E. Laster, 69 of Bridgeton departed this life on May 15, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center. Son of Verna L. (White) Laster and the late Mozel Laster.
He was employed by the City of Bridgeton as a Housing Inspector retiring after 25 years. He was a member of Wine Psi Phi and Union Baptist Temple where he was an Usher.
He was predeceased by his brothers James and Dexter Laster.
Alvin leaves to cherish his memories his mother Verna L. Laster; sisters Gloria Howard and Carolyn Laster Harvey; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 11am Monday, May 20th at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton; viewing 9am-11am. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuner alhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 18, 2019