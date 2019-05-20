Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Alyce F. Hutchinson Obituary
Alyce F. Hutchinson

Willow Grove - Alyce F. Hutchinson (nee Pappas), 93, of the Willow Grove section of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Thursday afternoon May 16, 2019 at home. Mrs. Hutchinson was born in Northfield, NJ, was later raised in Salem, NJ & has resided in Willow Grove for over 73 yrs. She was the daughter of the late Amelia (Sigfried) & Louis Pappas. Alyce was predeceased by her husband Ernest Hutchinson, Sr., son's Ernie & Louis and sister's Cleo Hutchinson & Ann Whiteside.

After raising their family, Alyce and her husband traveled extensively, visiting all parts of the world and making many friends along the way. In her travels, she collected many unique items, and always brought back special gifts for everyone in the family (including something for each of her grandchildren). Alyce also enjoyed ballroom dancing. She and her late husband were Saturday night regulars at the White Sparrow Inn, where they would dine and dance with many friends most weekends. Most of all, Alyce enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Cramer of Pittsgrove and Alyce (Russell) Zerra of Vineland, son Harry Hutchinson of Pittsgrove and daughter in law Rosalie Hutchinson of Vineland. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.

Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday May 29th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Willow Grove Methodist UMC Cemetery, Pittsgrove, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Willow Grove Vol Fire Co., 879 Willow Grove Rd., Pittsgrove, NJ 08318. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 20, 2019
