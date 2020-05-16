|
|
Amanda W. Auger
Vineland - Amanda W. Auger, 86, of Vineland passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Cedarville to the late Charles P. Woodlin and Alice Likanchuk Woodlin, she was the wife of the late Eddie L. Auger, Sr. She had been a resident of Vineland for 25 years the last seven of those years she lived with her son, prior to that she had lived in Cedarville.
She had been formerly employed by Aberfoyle Co., West Co. and Industrion Sewing Co. Amanda was an avid bowler. She bowled in the Friday night mixed doubles league at Pike Lanes. She also enjoyed playing pinochle with her family. Amanda was a member of Cedarville Baptist Church.
She is survived by; her son, Eddie L. Auger., Jr. (Caroline) of Vineland; three grandchildren, Amber Cox (Bryan) of Linwood, Bryan Auger of Vineland and Leigh Auger of Vineland; two great grandchildren, Cody Cox and Julianna Auger and two brothers, Charles Woodlin of Hillsboro, NC and John Woodlin of Millville. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Eddie L. Auger, Sr. and her brother, William Woodlin.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020