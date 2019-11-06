|
Amber N. Taylor
Fairfield Twp - Amber N. Taylor, 37, of Fairfield Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home.
Born in Bridgeton to Walter L. Taylor and Joyce Wilson Taylor, she was a resident of Fairfield Twp. all of her life.
Amber had been previously employed at the Vineland Developmental Center as a caregiver. She was a licensed phlebotomist and had worked with the Cedarville and Bridgeton rescue squads. In her free time Amber enjoyed spending time with her daughter and loved taking her to the park. She also enjoyed fishing with her Dad.
She is survived by her mother and father, Walter L. and Joyce Taylor of Fairfield Twp.; her daughter, Raylynn Santiago; her grandmother, Doris J. Wilson of Fairfield Twp. and her cousin, Bobbi Jo Simpkins-Swain and her husband Brian of Millville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ray Willard Wilson; her paternal grandparents, Anthony and Alberta Taylor and her cousin, Johnnie Wilson.
Memorial services will be held at the Cedarville Fire Hall, 30 Maple Ave, Cedarville on Saturday, November 9th at 11 AM. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
