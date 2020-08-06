Americo R. "Rico" Calderon



Vineland - Americo R. "Rico" Calderon, Sr. 63, of Vineland and formerly of Bridgeton died peacefully early Thursday morning August 6, 2020 at Millville Center - Genesis in Millville.



He was born in Bridgeton and was the son of the late Pablo Perez Calderon and the late Francisca Rosa Calderon. Raised in Bridgeton he had been a resident of Vineland for 20 years until entering Genesis in November of 2019.



Rico was a master mechanic by trade. For several years he was employed by Venice Maid Foods in Vineland and by their successor, Aunt Kitty's Foods. Before his retirement, he worked as a mechanic for Townsend Foods in Vineland for two years.



He was an avid pool player and was extremely proud of his 1955 Chevy he was working on. He was also a "die-hard" Oakland (Las Vegas) Raiders Fan.



Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Jean Basa Calderon, five children, Lorenzo James Calderon, at home, Americo Calderon Jr. of Vineland, Marisol Calderon of Bridgeton, Benjamin Robinson, Sr. of Vineland and Carmelita Robinson of Sicklerville and 15 grandchildren. Additional survivors include twin sisters, Noemy and Dorothy Calderon, two brothers, Neftali and Jesus "Jay" Calderon and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Angel Manuel Calderon, Pablo Calderon Jr. and James Calderon.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Tuesday morning August 11th at 10 o'clock.



Pastor Alberta Morgan of the Tabernacle of Faith Christian Center in Williamstown will officiate.



The burial will be private.



Friends will be received at the funeral home Monday evening from 6 until 8 and also from 9 until 10 Tuesday morning.



In an attempt to limit the spread of the COVID 19 Virus the family, while they would like to embrace and interact with everyone who attends, respectfully asks for all to maintain proper social distancing and to wear face coverings.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the CompleteCare Family Health Care Foundation, 53 S. Laurel Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.









