Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Amodeo Beddia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amodeo "Sam" Beddia


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amodeo "Sam" Beddia Obituary
Amodeo "Sam" Beddia

Avalon - Amodeo Salvatore "Sam" Beddia, 91, of Avalon, NJ, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Sam was born November 4, 1928 in Camden, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Patricia (Booth) Beddia, son Stephen Beddia (Patricia), son Kenneth Beddia (Penny), brother Angelo Beddia (Ann), brother Jimmy Beddia, grandson Jason Beddia (Kimberly), grandson Jeffrey Beddia, granddaughter Kimberly Shea (Evan), granddaughter Caitlin Bender (Brian), granddaughter Elissa Zingler (Christopher), granddaughter Courtney Beddia, 3 great granddaughters Karoline Beddia, Nora Zingler, and Olivia Bender. Sam was predeceased by his parents Salvatore & Giuseppina Beddia, his 1st wife Mary Lou Beddia and his brother Nicolo Beddia. A church visitation will be held in Maris Stella Church, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ, on Thursday, February 13 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. A Military Honors burial will be in Cape May County Veterans' Cemetery, Crest Haven Rd. Cape May Court House, NJ. Donations in memory of Sam may be made to Saint Brendan the Navigator Parish, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amodeo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -