Ana Gonzalez Espinosa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ana Gonzalez Espinosa

Vineland - Ana "Annie" Gonzalez Espinosa, 79, of Vineland, NJ, was called to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020.

Annie was born February 13, 1941, in Utuado, Puerto Rico.

She was a strong voice and leader for the Puerto Rican community ever since her arrival in Vineland, New Jersey in 1961. She worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those in need, never accepting "no" for an answer. She co-founded Mujeres Latinas en Accion C.C. to provide much-needed assistance to women and families struggling in the area. Annie has been described as a "warrior" as she proudly promoted Puerto Rico's heritage through her services to the Puerto Rican Festival Committee for over 40 years and stepped into leadership roles several times in the last decade.

Annie continued to support family, friends, and the community despite her own challenging circumstances. The void her loss creates can never be filled, but her message of kindness, community pride, and civic action will be carried forward by her family, friends, and the many lives she touched. The community has lost one of its greatest advocates and supporters.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Marilyn Cintron and Evelyn LaBoy of Vineland; 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonardo "Tato" Espinosa and son, Elliot LaBoy.

Funeral services and burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Annie's name to F.N.E.M. fund: MLA-FNEM, 21 Evelyn Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved