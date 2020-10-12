1/1
Ana L. Rivera
Ana L. Rivera



Ana L. Rivera, "Annie", of Buena Vista Twp., 67, passed away at her home in Buena Vista Twp. on October 9, 2020. Ana was born in New York City on February 2, 1953 to the late Juan and Ana Torres. Ana and her family moved to Buena, NJ in 1969 where she resided for 39 years. Ana retired in 2008 from South Jersey Gas Company where she worked in Customer Service for 34 years. Over the years Ana enjoyed traveling, pool parties, and catching up with old friends. She loved to cook and host family gatherings ranging from small birthday parties to organizing large family reunions. Ana particularly loved to spend time with all of her beloved cousins, aunts and uncles. In retirement, Ana and her husband, Edward Rivera, moved to Villalba, Puerto Rico where they resided for 5 years and then moved to Orlando, Florida, where they lived for 7 years. In May of 2020 they returned to Buena, NJ. Ana is predeceased by her parents, Juan and Ana Torres and siblings Jose "Joe", Luis, Peter, Hector, and James.

Ana is survived by her husband, Edward Rivera of Buena; daughters, Evelyn Rivera and Tamara (Rivera) Gonzalez, son-in-law, Jose, Her grandchildren, David and Danielle Cordero of Hartford, CT, Sebastian and Isabella of Buena; brother Robert Torres of Landisville and nephews, Eriberto, Daniel and Robert Jr.; sister Sandra (Torres) Flores (Luis) and nieces, Kaylee and Selena Gonzalez of Newtonville, NJ, mother-in-law, Eliza Ruiz Rivera of Villalba, PR; sisters-in-law (Torres): Ruth, Mildred, Roberta, Mercedes, Aida Santiago (Moses); brother-in-law (Rivera): Ismaelo (Mary); sisters-in-law (Rivera): Miriam Rivera (Luis), Victoria Andujar (Miguel), Lydia Valles (Pucho), and Iris Janet Rivera, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 PM and Friday from 9:15 to 10:15 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ

A Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday at 11:00 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville.

ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance.

To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
