Ana Rosa (Martinez) Rosado
Woodbury - Ana Rosa (Martinez) Rosado, age 82, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Woodbury NJ, surrounded by her loving family. Ana was born in Cayey, Puerto Rico to the late Juan Flores and Carmen Martinez. She lived in Jersey City, NJ for most of her life before moving to Vineland, NJ in 1990.
Ana was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. She spent most of her time in prayer and singing hymns of praises. She was a very loving mother and wife who had a smile that could brighten any room. Her warm heart was like no other always offering to others before herself. She was a great cook and enjoyed gardening, especially her red roses. She loved watching her favorite game shows or westerns; "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza" with her husband. Ana's favorite time of the year was celebrating the holidays with her family, especially her husband's birthday on New Year's Eve!
Ana was predeceased by her sisters, Catalina Martinez and Eugena Otero; brother, Luis Morales, and a son, Jimmie Lopez (8-29-19).
Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, Rev. Miguel A. Rosado; her loving children, Gladys (Joey), Estrella, Annette (Luciano), Jacqueline, Marilyn (Anthony), Michael (AnnaMaria), Ivette (Jose) and Rosalind (Charles); her 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Santito Martinez, Benjamin Morales and Rosita Morales.
A celebration of life for Ana will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland where family and friends will be received from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service at 10am. Ana will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, please continue your donations though www.GoFundMe.com & search "The Rosado Family". Thank you and God Bless. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019