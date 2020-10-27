Ana Rosario Diaz
Landisville - Ana Rosario Diaz, 86 of Landisville passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1934 in Manati, Puerto Rico to the late Ramon and Camela Rosario.
She worked for many years at United Poultry. After retiring, she opened her home to many people who needed a place to stay until they were able to get on their feet and start their journey in life. Anyone that met her instantly called her mom or grandma because of the warmth and love she gave. She will be remembered for the many get togethers at her home. She loved to cook and everyone loved her red rice, pork, pasteles and coquito.
Ana will be sadly missed by her aunt, Amparo Rosario; children, Ramon Rosario, Nilda Diaz, Edwin Diaz and Ismael Rosario (Mingie); grandchildren, Alice Diaz, Felipe Diaz, Luis Santiago, Ramon Diaz, Yolanda Rosario, Angel Vega, Monica Garcia, Mark Rosario and Carmen Carmona; great grandchildren, Shyette Stevenson, Brandon Torres, Tiana Pollock, Jermaine Jones, Angel Vega Jr., Alexia Vega, Sherelle Campbell, Tyree Howard, Braylon Holloman, Roberto Carmona Jr., Mark Rosario Jr.,Victoria Hickey, Kamya Diaz, Kamora Diaz, Christian Reynolds, Alexis Diaz, Noveighah Diaz, Jaden Diaz, Isabella Lamboy and Jennieless Santiago; great great grandchild, Jeffrey Stevenson and many cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Juan and Francisco Rosario; son, Nector Galindez; granddaughter, Debra Rosario and great grandson, Julius Santiago.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10am to 11am, followed by funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.