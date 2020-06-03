Ana Rose Hernandez
Vineland - Ana Rose Hernandez, Age 91 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland.
Born on May 1, 1929 in Morovis, Puerto Rico to the late Elenterio Rodriguez and Maria Padilla. Anas raised her 9 siblings and has resided in Vineland since 1953. Prior to her retirement in the late 80's, she was employed as a seamstress with Jordon Fashions in Vineland for many years and also worked for the Vineland Housing Authority. Ana enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and crafting handmade dresses for her family and friends. She liked to look for bargains at thrift shops and yard sales and loved to share time with her family. The sun rose and set with her love of children, she raised many and loved many, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ana was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ramon Hernandez in 2013, her grandson Jonathan Bellem and by her 7 siblings.
She is survived by her beloved children; Vladimir Hernandez of Vineland and Wanda Martorana of Pittsgrove, her 2 grandsons; Marcell Bellem and Dominick Martorana and her 6 great-grandchildren. Along with her brother Mel Rodriguez and her sister Carman Rodriguez.
A private graveside service will be held in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.