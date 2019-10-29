|
|
Andrea B. Jones
Glassboro - Andrea B. Jones, age 48, of Glassboro, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Viewing will be held from 9-11am. Interment will be held at Fernwood Memorial Park. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes, Vineland, New Jersey. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019