Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea B. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea B. Jones Obituary
Andrea B. Jones

Glassboro - Andrea B. Jones, age 48, of Glassboro, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Viewing will be held from 9-11am. Interment will be held at Fernwood Memorial Park. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes, Vineland, New Jersey. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.