Andrea Lauren Zanni Castellina
Williamstown - Andrea Lauren Zanni Castellina, 37, originally of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, with her stillborn baby.
She is survived by her daughters, Taylor Elizabeth Kivlin and Autumn Theresa Castellina; father, Wayne T. Zanni; mother and her husband, Andrea Morrison (Terry); siblings, Naval Lt. Wayne Michael Zanni (Sarah), Elizabeth Morrison, Max Morrison and step-sister, Courtney McLaughlin (Brad); grandmother, Andrea Ristine; aunts and uncles, Marlene Z. Asselta (Sean Sloan), Robert Ristine, IV (Cindy), Mark Ristine (Jennifer), Alison Hundley (Brad), many cousins and fiancé, Anthony D'Alessandro.
Predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Mary and Tullio Zanni; maternal grandfather, Robert Ristine III and maternal great-grandparents, Helen and Stian Hegland.
She was formerly a nurse at Meadow View Nursing Center at Williamstown.
Sweet, beautiful, Lauren, was a woman of many moods. At times sensitive, demure, and passive, while at others, spirited, enthusiastic, and adventurous.
Like her father, she enjoyed sports, rooting for the Philadelphia teams, Phillies, Eagles, 76ers and Flyers.
She also was fond of the shore, dancing, music, crafts, and especially, sparkles. While those close to her knew that her favorite colors were always pink and purple, she recently proclaimed, "My favorite color is glitter."
She enjoyed adorning glassware, her clothes, fingernails, and eyelids with glitter. However, none of these could shine as brightly as the sparkle in her eye when her dad, or his friends, addressed her as "Baby Girl." It was a fitting nickname, all her life, since she never abandoned the child-like quality of feeling so pleased and validated when someone extended a kindness to her.
Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be private for immediate family only. Lauren will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. There will be a Celebration of Her Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Assembly of God, 377 Dutch Mill Road, Newfield NJ 08344 "In memory of Lauren Zanni."Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020