Vineland - Andrea (Messina) Pancheri, 80, of Vineland, passed away on September 13th, 2019. Andrea was born in Mizpah, New Jersey and has resided in Vineland for the past 59 years. Andrea retired as a nurse from Newcomb Hospital, in Vineland. In her spare time, she loved painting, visiting the beach and hosting family gatherings with her eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and family. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Aldo Pancheri, and their three children: Steven Pancheri, Donna Kenerson and Mark Pancheri. A church visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Andrea may be made to: , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 26, 2019