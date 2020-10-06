Andrea Reback Bjerge



Andrea Reback Bjerge, age 65, passed away peacefully in her sleep, September 26th. The daughter of Herb and Ethel Reback, Andrea grew up as an integral part of the Vineland business community through her family's business, the iconic Old Mill Florist on S. Delsea Drive. Andrea was educated at Hebrew University and Thomas Edison State University and was a leader in many civic, political, animal welfare and religious organizations including Kerem Torah, The South Jersey Jewish Colonies Committee, Beth Israel Sisterhood, South Jersey Chapter of the Women's League for Conservative Judaism, the Funny Farm and the Buena Vista Democratic Club. Andrea's political involvement at the national level goes back to the 1970's when she was honored at the White House by then-President Jimmy Carter as an outstanding regional organizer. Andrea recently described herself as the "Purple haired lady that is still finding herself as a writer, comic, activist and genealogist." It is a fitting tribute to someone who was a lifetime learner and was ever growing in her love for the Creator and for her many close friends, family members and furry friends. Those who knew Andrea best knew they could always count on her for a compassionate ear, a helping hand and just the right words to boost their spirits and their belief In themselves. Andrea was pre-deceased by her loving husband Per Bjerge. She is survived by her brothers Joe and Gary and her 8 loving nephews and nieces: Aaron, Daniel, Alexander, Jonathan, Sarah, Yonah, Adira and Tuvia. Donations in her honor may be made to Chabad of Cumberland County. Condolences may be shared with Andrea's brothers at:



RememberingAndrea613@gmail.com









