Sewell - Andrea Scattolini, 29, of Sewell, returned home to the Lord, too soon on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. Andrea was the cherished and beloved daughter of Lou and Diane (Hoff) Scattolini. The day she came into our lives was our happiest day. She is now at peace with her MomMom. Andrea was a loving daughter She was a very empathetic and caring person. She loved animals and adopted many. Andrea loved cooking with her mother and cooking for everyone, Her love of cooking lead her to become a line cook at various restaurants throughout the area. Andrea is survived by her parents Louis and Diane Scattolini; grandmother Ann Scattolini; aunt and uncle, Mahlon & Jan Whittle and many cousins and friends. Andrea was predeceased by her grandfather Louis Scattolini Sr and her grandmother Barbara Hoff. Donations in memory of Andrea may be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360 or Cumberland County Guidance Center, 2038 Carmel Road, P.O.Box 808, Millville, NJ 08332. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020