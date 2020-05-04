|
|
Andres Perez-Nieves
Vineland - Andres Perez-Nieves, age 79 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Andres was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico to the late Epifanio Perez and Alvida Nieves. He was a resident of Vineland for over 50 years. Prior to his retirement, Andres was employed by Precision Electronic Glass of Vineland as a glass blower. He enjoyed buying and selling cars, going to flea markets and yard sales and loved to garden. Above all, Andres enjoyed sharing time with his family.
He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings; Felicita Perez, Ambrosia Perez, Felipe Perez and Patricio Perez.
Andres is survived by his beloved wife Grace Vera. His two children; Andres Perez Jr. and Nancy Perez and her husband Christian Gonzalez and his two grandchildren; Kimberly M. Perez and Christian Andres Gonzalez. He will also be remembered by his sister-in-law Silvia Cordero, his nephew Augustine Lebron and by his niece Isabelle Lavan.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020