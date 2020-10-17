1/1
Andrew J. "Andy" Brunner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew J. "Andy" Brunner

Millville - Andrew J. "Andy" Brunner, 91, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Virtua Hospital, Marlton Division. Andy was born in Englewood, NJ, grew up in Dumont and New Milford in Bergen County and he also had lived in Hammonton, Presidential Lakes and Ephrata, Pa.

Andy graduated from St. Peter's College, Jersey City, NJ in 1951. He married Helen Marie Shannon and raised two children, Eugene and Patricia.

Andy was a retail manager for W.T. Grant store in Millville, as well as Fort Dix and Mt. Holly. He then he opened and set up a new Grossman's Hardware Store in Glassboro, where he retired in 1992.

Andy was a member of the Parish of All Saints (St. Mary's), life member of the Millville Elks Lodge #580 and a member of the Union Lake Sailing Club, where he was well regarded as a skilled sailor.

Andy also served in the National Guard, as a tank instructor.

He is survived by a daughter: Patricia Brunner; sister: Dorothea DeTeresa. Andy was predeceased by his wife: Helen Marie; son: Eugene and a brother, Martin.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the Parish of All Saints at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved