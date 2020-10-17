Andrew J. "Andy" Brunner
Millville - Andrew J. "Andy" Brunner, 91, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Virtua Hospital, Marlton Division. Andy was born in Englewood, NJ, grew up in Dumont and New Milford in Bergen County and he also had lived in Hammonton, Presidential Lakes and Ephrata, Pa.
Andy graduated from St. Peter's College, Jersey City, NJ in 1951. He married Helen Marie Shannon and raised two children, Eugene and Patricia.
Andy was a retail manager for W.T. Grant store in Millville, as well as Fort Dix and Mt. Holly. He then he opened and set up a new Grossman's Hardware Store in Glassboro, where he retired in 1992.
Andy was a member of the Parish of All Saints (St. Mary's), life member of the Millville Elks Lodge #580 and a member of the Union Lake Sailing Club, where he was well regarded as a skilled sailor.
Andy also served in the National Guard, as a tank instructor.
He is survived by a daughter: Patricia Brunner; sister: Dorothea DeTeresa. Andy was predeceased by his wife: Helen Marie; son: Eugene and a brother, Martin.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the Parish of All Saints at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com