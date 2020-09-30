Andrew Jakucki
Vineland - Andrew Jakucki, 62, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday morning September 29, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after a brief illness. Andrew was born and raised in Poland. He left his home country to bring his family to the U.S in 1988 and settled in Vineland. He was the son of the late Maria (Jekot) & Hieronim Jakucki.
Andrew was a man of many hobbies and talents. His boundless energy and enthusiasm was contagious, as was his tireless work ethic. He loved working with his hands, and ran his own business, Jakucki Construction Co., doing finish carpentry in local homes. He loved buying and selling antiques, and collected valuable historical Bibles. He and Hanna spent many happy times planning and updating their home together. On trips and during holidays he was constantly snapping pictures of the family and of his favorite outdoor scenes. As his kids grew up, he was a devoted fan of their soccer, basketball and baseball games.
He and his family attended the Slavic Pentecostal Assembly in Millville for many years, and he was currently attending Living Faith Alliance in Vineland. Over the last few years he spent a lot of time with and worked for the organization Mission Teens in Norma, NJ and Gaastra, MI. His work and involvement blessed their communities greatly and the relationships he made significantly impacted his life.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 38 yrs.; Hannah (Jozwiak), Four Children; Maciej Jakucki and wife Amy, Michael, Kathy and Peter Jakucki, a sister and brother in-law; Brygitte and Charlie Lusinski, a brother and sister in-law; Borys and Aurelia Jakucki, Three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received on Friday October 2, 2020 from 5:00-6:00pm at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 6:00pm. Cremation and inurnment will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Teens at www.missionteensnorma.com
