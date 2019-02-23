Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church
1655 Magnolia Rd.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church
1655 Magnolia Rd.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew D'Orio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew L. "Andy" D'Orio Jr.


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew L. "Andy" D'Orio Jr. Obituary
Andrew L. "Andy" D'Orio Jr.

Vineland - Andrew L. "Andy" D'Orio Jr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Andy was born on July 2, 1980 in Vineland, NJ to Gloria Togno and

Andrew D'Orio.

He leaves behind his mother, Gloria Togno; sister, Danielle Woodward and nieces, Christina Woodward, Taylor Woodward and Ariel Riena.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10am to 10:45am with a Funeral Liturgy to follow at 11am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland. Andy will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now