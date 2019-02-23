|
|
Andrew L. "Andy" D'Orio Jr.
Vineland - Andrew L. "Andy" D'Orio Jr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
Andy was born on July 2, 1980 in Vineland, NJ to Gloria Togno and
Andrew D'Orio.
He leaves behind his mother, Gloria Togno; sister, Danielle Woodward and nieces, Christina Woodward, Taylor Woodward and Ariel Riena.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10am to 10:45am with a Funeral Liturgy to follow at 11am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland. Andy will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 23, 2019