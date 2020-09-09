Angel Gonzalez Jr.
Millville - Angel Gonzalez Jr., 46, died unexpectedly on Saturday (9/5/2020) at his home. Born in Vineland, NJ, Angel was a lifelong area resident.
Angel had worked in the warehouse for Marleen Packaging in Millville. He loved his family, and always enjoyed the time he spent with his children. Angel liked to play video games, watch old western movies and documentaries. Angel also enjoyed listening to music and was a big New York Yankee's fan.
He is survived by: fiancé, Ebony Bogan; mother, Haydee Gonzalez; sons; Nathaniel Rivera, Angel Gonzalez, Jaden Gonzalez, Zavion Hickman, Zahir Hickman, Colby Keller, Michael Ayala, Jamal Ellis Jr.; daughters, Angelic Gonzalez, Charliss Gonzalez, Veronica Morales, Arianna Keller, Autumn Gonzalez, Summer Gonzalez; brothers, Orlando Gonzalez, Mark Storms; sisters, Maritza Vasquez, Margarita Centeno, Noraida Gonzalez-Rivera, Marisol Gonzalez, Angelica Marrero, Rose Aviles Robinson, and Diana Caraballo Perez; 4 grandchildren. Angel was pre-deceased by his father, Angel Gonzalez Sr. and 2 brothers, Jabiel Gonzalez and Brian Storms.
A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 until 11am at the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Under the guidelines of the Executive Orders of the State of New Jersey, masks and social distancing will be required. Graveside services will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Millville, starting at 12noon. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
